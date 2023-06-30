I received a cellphone message from my Google Assistant, saying "Happy Birthday." I was surprised, pleased, yet disappointed. Surprised, because I never knew I had a Google Assistant, pleased because it was a pleasant message, but disappointed because it was not my birthday.
During breakfast, I had an epiphany about Google, although it tasted more like pork sausage. The idea came to me that Google was not what I thought it was. When we sign up for a Google account, we accept Google into our lives because we feel that life will be better if we walk with Google. Any time of the day, we can ask Google for help searching for answers about life, knowing what is right or wrong.
Google is everywhere at the same time. Google hears all and can give answers to the multitudes simultaneously. Google Search is just another way of offering a prayer.
Since discovering these tidings, I feel obligated to spread the word to anyone who will listen. Will you listen? Google is calling. Softly, tenderly, Google is calling. Oh, sign-inner, come home.
Bob Simpson
Largo