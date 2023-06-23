Re: Remember the meaning of Memorial Day (June 8)
I respect Cmdr. Clingan's opinion regarding the parade on Memorial Day that preceded the ceremony at the VFW in Dunedin. However, I shouldn't have to defend events that uplift our spirits while at the same time reminding us of that freedom isn't free. Over the course of our history, millions of brave men and women have made the ultimate sacrifice for one precious reason — to protect our freedom to enjoy the American way of life and everything that goes with it. The gifts of freedom and democracy come with a high price.
The parade comprised of veterans on motorcycles, World War II combat veterans and Dunedin High School Color Guard gave families an opportunity to wave our flag, thank our remaining World War II heroes and then take a moment to shed a tear in remembrance of those who didn't come home. On Memorial Day, hundreds of American towns have parades — not to celebrate but to honor the service and sacrifice of our fallen soldiers. To deny our citizens the right to enjoy (without guilt or reservation) a patriotic Memorial Day parade and barbecue would diminish the sacrifice of our fallen soldiers.
Cmdr. Clingan and I both put on the uniform of our country. And one of the most important rights that we swore to protect was the freedom to disagree.
Semper Fi
Rob Cozen, U.S. Navy, 1966-1970
Dunedin Memorial Day parade and ceremony coordinator