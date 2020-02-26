Re: Where Next? (Feb. 13)
The letter writer seems to think that Democrats from northern states are moving to Florida to “improve your personal situation” because of Florida's wonderful business and social culture created and maintained by the Republican politicians in charge.
Sorry. Not even close to true. We move here despite that! First of all, we do have a good “nest egg” you referred to because of the better salaries in the Democratic states. We did not come here for the low-paying jobs, the lack of public transportation, the inferior and underfunded public schools, the “at will” work laws whereas an employer can fire you from that low-paying job without cause. We did not come to Florida because good health care should be considered “socialism,” but corporate welfare and Medicare are not. Where crazy “Florida Man” stories happen every day and local drivers don't know where their turn signals are. Also, where anyone here may be carrying a gun or assault rifle and kill you and claim “stand your ground” defense. Where lobbyists own politicians and the utility companies have no restraints on what they can charge and solar energy costs as much as an expensive car (unlike in Massachusetts where anyone can lease equipment for a reasonable cost). We come here only for the weather and the beaches, whose existence the Republican politicians had nothing to do with. Yet they are trying hard to destroy this natural beauty with their business-friendly deregulation attempts. Maybe us Democrats can prevent this attempt at destroying the sole reason why people do want to relocate to Florida!