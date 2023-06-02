The Florida Legislature was elected to represent the citizens of Florida. Recently, they have failed miserably.
Listening to lobbyists, our elected officials either ignore enacting legislation which would address the rampant increase in insurance rates or when they enact legislation, it is a detriment to all high-rise owners in the state.
HB 1575, which becomes effective on July 1, states that all high-rise buildings in the state must be tested by Jan. 1, 2024, to determine if they meet the minimum radio signal strength for fire department communication. If they do not meet the minimum requirement, they must install a BDA (bi-directional amplification system) at an average cost per building of $100,000 by Jan. 1, 2025.
Naturally, it is in everyone’s interest to protect the first responder when they enter a high-rise, be it an office building, hospital, condominium association, hotel or government building.
The question arises as to whether this is public- or private-sector financial responsibility. The new law makes clear that this is a building owner’s responsibility.
However, the Pinellas County Radio & Technology Services have a mandate “to help resolve any communication problems and recommend solutions to best suit their customer’s needs.” One would think it is their responsibility.
Seeing this as an infrastructure issue, other U.S. counties have taken a proactive role. For example, Nassau County, New York, installed repeaters on telephone poles; Fayette County, Georgia, installed additional towers; Sarasota and Manatee counties installed an advanced, 18-tower public P25 radio system. There are many other examples of counties addressing this issue as their responsibility.
These counties did not simply want to replace old for new, but rather desired to enhance and improve their radio system’s performance in order to better support the present and future needs of their public safety users.
If a number of high-rises in Pinellas County, for example, installed their BDA system, it could potentially interfere with the county radio system and the building owner will be asked to take down their system, as happened previously.
Pinellas County has not tried the most logical and cost-savings solution, such as installing P25 Digital Vehicular Repeater System (DVRS) on several Fire District support vehicles at a cost of about $5,000 each. The county could also install selective P25 Repeater systems in county areas know as problematic like downtown St. Petersburg. You can install repeaters on poles, buildings, existing towers, etc.
Since the Pinellas County Commission has not sought out other solutions, leaving it to the building owner to deal with the issue of protecting the first responder, one should consider whether we have elected the right individuals to protect our interest.
Kathy Thomas is president of the Sand Key Presidents Alliance and Jens Cavallius-Nieder is president of the Sand Key Civic Association.