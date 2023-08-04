Re: Tallahassee’s latest brainstorm, July 28
I would like to respond to a letter dated July 28. First, there is nothing more disgusting than slavery. During the Atlantic slave trade, African people were hunted, rounded up, kidnapped and put on slave ships by other African people. There was no benefit of being a slave, you got that correct, but the context was misled by the left. The point was made that after slavery was abolished that the now-free people were able to build their lives with skills learned such as farming, carpentry, blacksmithing. I will also point out that the first African slave owner in the American colonies was an African. Maybe the reason that you haven’t heard from the representatives you mentioned was because they actually know what the truth is, unlike you.
Edward Holland
Dunedin