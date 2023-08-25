Re: Residents question utilities’ treatment of trees (Aug. 10)
OK, in 400 words or less. Two things not mentioned:
1) Utilities appear to be moving from the “T” style pole to just one vertical pole. Cheaper with no cross bar, but also easier and safer for bucket truck linemen to repair because they don’t cross over in between horizontal lines.
2) There used to be only a few electric lines and only a single thin landline phone wire. Now with all the many new thick cable-line technology (TV, phone, computer, etc.) unfortunately for the tree, this means five or more vertical lines and a “V” cut instead of the old horizontal trim.
Recommendations:
1) Research the tree for future mature growth and plant new trees accordingly away from power lines.
2) Plan to trim your own young tree(s) to avoid power lines (and later use a company with an arborist).
3) Use a company arborist to evaluate a mature tree and plan trimming before the power company has to be involved.
4) Remember, you don’t technically or legally own trees (or anything else) in rights-of-way, medians, or public utility easements.
Sorry.
Jill Literaty
Seminole