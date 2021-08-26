Column: Pass-a-Grille’s colorful past

One of the best-known beaches in our area is Pass-a-Grille Beach. And why not? It’s pretty, there are shops and restaurants close by, and often live music. But Pass-a-Grille is so much more than just a beach community. It is truly a place of great history.
Let’s start with that name. Why Pass-a-Grille? Well, it’s because of this: Under the historic area of Pass-a-Grille there is fresh water. It’s the only fresh water on the Pinellas barrier islands. Now, to be clear, when I say fresh, that is to say it isn’t saltwater. But it’s quite unappealing. It’s loaded with sulfur and smells like rotten eggs. I assume that when it is brought to a boil, the sulfur must dissipate.
But I digress. Back to the story. Because of the fresh water, fishermen a couple of hundred years ago would cast their nets into the Gulf, gather their harvest and then bring their boats around the tip of the island to anchor in Boca Ciega Bay. They would bring their catch ashore and, blessed with the fresh water, would grill the fish for their evening meal. The area became known as the “passage of the grillers,” hence Pass-a-Grille.
Pass-a-Grille is the first inhabited area on the Pinellas barrier islands. It was homesteaded by an adventurous soul named Zephaniah Phillips in 1886. His house, the first on the island, still stands next to the Seahorse Restaurant on Eighth Avenue.
By the turn of the 20th century, Pass-a-Grille had been discovered by tourists. There were no bridges connecting it to the mainland, but ferry boats made the crossing frequently. Eventually hotels were built to accommodate the tourists.
By 1917, about 50 families lived in Pass-a-Grille and they needed a place to worship. That’s the year the original Pass-a-Grille church was opened on 10th Avenue. By 1959, the congregation had grown too big for that building, so a new church on 16th Avenue was constructed.
The old church might have been torn down, but a woman named Joan Haley purchased it and turned it into her home, where she lived until her death in 1989. When her will was read, it was discovered that she left the building to Pinellas County with the provision that it be turned into a historic museum. It took until 1993 to gather enough material to fill the new museum with photos and stories about the barrier island’s past glory. After more than a year of being closed due to the pandemic, it is again open for limited hours on weekends.
There is one special part of the museum I’d like to point out. It’s in the back left corner where there are books signed by visitors who come in the evening to ring the sunset bell. The bell hangs near the beach by the Paradise Grille. Each night a volunteer (called a Keeper of the Bell) comes down and selects someone from the gathering to have the honor of ringing the bell (15 times) at sunset. The guest also signs a book that eventually ends up in the museum so that in future visits they can find their names in the books and know that they are a part of Pass-a-Grille’s history.
Oh, why 15 times? You’ll just have to come down at sunset some night to hear the Keeper of the Bell explain the tradition.
Pass-a-Grille’s past is too wacky and colorful for me to summarize here. That’s why you should visit the museum. You could spend hours there trying to soak it all in. Our part of the island offers more than just that beautiful beach. Come and find out for yourself. We will welcome you with our famous sunshine (and sunset) hospitality.