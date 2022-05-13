“Be strong. Be brave. Be fearless. You are never alone.” Joshua 1:9
According to the Alzheimer's Association, the number of Americans living with Alzheimer's is growing — and growing fast. More than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's. An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's in 2022. Seventy-three percent are 75 or older.
About 1 in 9 age 65 and older (10.7%) has Alzheimer's. Almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer's are women. Older Black Americans are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer's or other dementias as older Whites. Older Hispanics are about 1½ times as likely to have Alzheimer's or other dementias as older Whites.
Who are the caregivers?
About 30% of caregivers are age 65 or older. Approximately two-thirds of caregivers are women. Most caregivers (66%) live with the person with dementia in the community. Alzheimer's takes a devastating toll on caregivers. Compared with caregivers of people without dementia, twice as many caregivers of those with dementia indicate substantial emotional, financial and physical difficulties.
Unfortunately, this disease is one that people don't want to talk about with friends, neighbors or even other family members. They feel embarrassed because the person with dementia may not act "normal" anymore, can't carry on conversations like before, and are not the same person they used to be. But you are not alone on this journey.
Here at Ruth's Promise we are here to help you ... the caregiver, the spouse, the adult child. We offer therapeutic programming, socialization, nutritious meals, and fellowship for your loved one with dementia or Alzheimer's. We offer the caregiver respite to run errands or just to relax, we provide resources to help you along this journey, we offer you education about this process and we give you time to care for you. Let us help because you are not on this long journey alone.
Call Ruth's Promise at 727-452-1225 or email ruthspromiseadp@gmail.com for more information.
Sharon Flynn, Largo
Sharon Flynn is administrator for Ruth’s Promise Adult Day Program in Largo.