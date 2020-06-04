The American response to the pandemic was based upon a flawed UK computer model that predicted 2.2 million American deaths. Our medical people accepted it at face value. Are we allowed to ask why?
Could it be because doom saying is the safe, gutless choice every time? If events turn out as you predicted (or worse), you can say "See?" and if things turn out better than you've predicted you can say "See, my warnings were heeded and led to the better outcome!"
This time, however, in our polarized nation where everything has political implications, the safe choice for politicians was to act on the flawed computer model and shut down the economy. This is exacting a human toll that could over time surpass the final virus death toll.
Daniel Martin, St. Petersburg