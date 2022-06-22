It was our 30th wedding anniversary. We felt it deserved a special celebration. But my wife didn’t want to take a lot of time off work, so a long trip was out of the question. We debated the merits of Celebration, Dunedin and Boca Grande. But in the end, we chose to go to Anna Maria Island.
From our house, AMI is only about 10 miles as the seagull flies. But if you are driving, it’s much further and takes about 90 minutes to get there. Thank the long traffic lights in Bradenton and the fact that the bridge to get to AMI is very narrow, so the four-lane street must merge in to two.
The place we chose to stay is called The Rod and Reel. It advertises itself as AMI’s only five-star hotel. It isn’t even close to that, probably about 2½ stars. But it’s clean and quiet, and with only eight rooms, gives guests a sense of privacy.
To get around AMI we rented a golf cart from Beach Bums. This was a fantastic idea because it made us mobile without the hassle of finding places to park the car.
As we were exploring the island via golf cart, both my wife and I had the feeling of being in a foreign country. It reminded me of a small out-island in the Bahamas. I guess part of that is because we could see gorgeous aqua blue water everywhere. Also, the roads don’t have curbs per se. They are black-topped and fall off on the sides to sand and shells and scruffy grass. The two main streets are Pine Avenue and Gulf Drive. Along each are scattered a few shops and restaurants. To be honest, aside from relaxing by the pool or beach, there isn’t a whole lot to do on AMI, which was perfect for us.
I do want to single out a few places we really liked. The Waffle Press (425 Pine Ave.) has some of the best coffee I have ever tasted. Mademoiselle Paris (9906 Gulf Drive) has very good French food. Crepes are their specialty. In the evening they have a local musician playing softly on the back patio where we chose to eat. It was so good we went back for breakfast the next morning.
But the highlight of our short trip was a dinner at Beach Bistro (6600 Gulf Drive). Technically in Holmes Beach (you will never notice when you leave AMI and enter Holmes) this place is truly old Florida and deserving of all 4.9 of its Zagat stars.
Although you can eat right on the sand and enjoy the sounds of the waves lapping the beach, we chose to eat inside, right by a window with a spectacular view. Beach Bistro has only two seatings: 5:30 and 7:30. That’s because they offer a five-course meal. The “prelude” is a little house cocktail, a small dessert (yes dessert served first!) and a tiny sip of the “world’s best soup.” Then come four more courses. Salad, pate, lobster or salmon for Act 1. Shrimp, scallops, goat cheese or escargot for Act 2. Grouper, bouillabaisse, duck or lamb for Act 3. Chocolate truffle, Key Lime pie or strawberry shortcake for Act 4.
Add to your fabulous meal a nice bottle of wine and you will have a dinner you won’t soon forget. The cost per person is $125 plus drinks, tax and tip. Yeah, it’s not cheap. But it’s the best meal I have eaten in Florida since we moved here almost three years ago.
So, the Cores heartily recommend a little R&R on Anna Maria Island. And if you go, let me know if it feels like almost like a foreign country to you.