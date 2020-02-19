My phone rang. I picked it up. A man’s voice (on a tape) told me his company is prepared to make my home safe — from thieves, intruders, burglars, con artists, and other undesirables. I listened, and then hung up. Good riddance.
I got to thinking: In this day and age, can any person, company, official, priest, doctor or all-around wizard make anyone absolutely safe, or even partially safe? I doubt it, but a monumental industry exists to give it a try.
It’s the insurance industry, although it may go by other names. I looked up the various kinds of insurance offered today. Here’s a partial listing, in no special order:
Pets, auto, life, property, liability, marine, bodily injury, health, accidents, pension, political risk, theft, flood, fire, vandalism, hail, dental, professional and libel. I’m sure there are more categories.
How many of these insurance categories do you have, Faithful Reader? I asked myself that question, and I soon lost count or became unsure of the answers. Another question: no matter what our coverage may be, can we really feel protected? Safe? Secure?
Next time you hold a party that seems to be sagging, ask your guests to name the place and circumstances in which they would feel absolutely protected, or nearly so. If anyone comes up with an unassailable answer, please let me know.
In June 2015, a young man attended a Bible study service in a Charleston, South Carolina, church. He was a stranger to the group, but they accepted him without question. Part way into the service, without warning, he pulled out a gun and killed nine of the churchgoers. I have often wondered what kind of insurance the victims had taken out, perhaps in an attempt to feel somewhat protected.
Is there any sort of insurance coverage that guarantees total protection to the holder? I doubt it. It seems that most or all insurance has a “What if” or “Just in case” clause built into it. It promises nothing except to compensate the holder only if certain things happen.
That’s a wise position to take. Life itself has no guarantees, or so it seems. In the Garden of Eden, I’ll bet Adam and Eve may have thought they had lifetime residency coverage. But they forgot to read the fine print, which said “You’re OK as long as you don’t talk to a serpent or bite into the wrong apple.”
I’ve been told that the first person to try for absolute home protection was a caveman known as Big Vardt. To keep out huge roving bone-crunchers, he built a cave too small for any animal to enter. But he made the entrance so narrow he couldn’t get out, and he starved to death. So much for home insurance.
Today I assume most home policies are held by owners who dwell in nifty houses filled with jewelry and imported pizza. But some burglars can learn how to turn off the alarms despite the Alexa atop the piano screeching “For the love of God, somebody call the cops!”
So, then, should I live in a shack and insure my Don Ho record collection?
But why bother? Drunken intruders will probably be looking for beer, not music.
Is any company today offering policies pertaining to wounding or death by firearms? The market for such measures seems to be obvious, in a nation where guns of all sizes are as widespread as sunrise. Many Americans (and not just Second Amendment champions) have proposed placing armed security guards in every conceivable setting. That would reduce the number of shootings, but would never eliminate them.
Is there no surefire gateway to safety in life? No. Never was. Perhaps the best we can do is to try, every day, using caution, common sense and 360-degree awareness of what’s going on close around us and throughout our troubled land.
Bob Driver’s email address is tralee71@comcast.net.