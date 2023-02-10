This is the time of year I nervously watch the Florida Legislature for new bills that aim to strip cities of remaining home rule powers. In 2021 SB 522 and HB 219 attempted to prohibit cities from licensing or inspecting vacation rental properties. In Indian Rocks Beach the city is in the process of implementing a licensing and inspection program. If a similar preemption bill makes it through the legislature this year, Florida will ensure that short-term vacation rental properties stay un-inspected and potentially unsafe. IRB used to let vacation rental property owners self-certify their compliance with building codes and safety regulations but that simply hasn't worked. There are too many violations.
The state of Florida collects a 6% tax on short term vacation rentals but has abdicated any responsibility to inspect these businesses. Florida statute 509 gives the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation the power to inspect vacation rentals along with hotels and motels which they do inspect. Vacation rentals are now so numerous that the DBPR simply could not handle the inspection workload. Cities and fire districts must do this work because it is necessary to ensure guest safety. Many vacation rentals are single-family homes that converted to lodging businesses, and they were not designed to house the public. They may have illegally added construction done to maximize their occupancy. There may be inadequate fire protection equipment and the swimming pools may be without barriers to keep toddlers out. Compliance can be costly for the owners, and it takes away from profits.
Airbnb started in 2008 with a home-sharing business model. Boy has that changed. Some local families own and manage just one vacation rental but it's increasingly common to find corporate managers who manage portfolios of rentals both for themselves and for out-of-town owners. What every owner has in common though, is a desire to maximize profits. Individual homes can gross over $250K per year if they can max out occupancy. The state can look the other way while collecting their 6% but cities have to deal with the realities on the ground. I hope this industry can eventually become uniformly safe but if the state interferes with the cities' ability to license and inspect vacation rentals these lodgings will continue to be the wild west of Florida's tourism industry.
Kelly Cisarik
Indian Rocks Beach