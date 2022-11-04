On Nov. 8, residents of Clearwater will be deciding whether the city should sell two downtown bluff parcels to developers without any other regards than to build a hotel and an apartment building. Shouldn’t the council perhaps consider another option, like a much-needed parking lot or garage for the new Imagine Clearwater Coachman Park?
Parking has always been a source of consternation for park event attendants looking for a place to park leaving attendees frustrated over the lack of public parking. This dilemma alone kept a number of potential eventgoers who had to carry lawn chairs, blankets, etc. from going at all in the first place. The complaint has always been the lack of parking. Who wants to carry lawn chairs for more than a block or two? And yet, somehow this problem does not seem to be a part of the proposed referendum. Why?
One of the parcels in question is the Harborview parcel, which is next to the downtown public library and could be made into a parking garage to accommodate the overflow parking from the library and for all park eventgoers. And a dedicated entrance from that parking garage to the park would keep the residents of Clearwater much happier.
M. R. Maribona
Clearwater