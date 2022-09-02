Re: Stand up against racism (Aug. 18)
The letter writer appears to want us to take her letter at face value. Supposedly a letter describing real events that allegedly happened to black people.
She starts the letter with a shot at Gov. DeSantis, whom she obviously considers to be racist. She describes the events that supposedly occurred on Indian Rocks Beach. This black family minding their own business when a pickup full of rednecks hurls bottles and racial slurs. The truck allegedly turns around and does it again.
Why did the father not report this incident to authorities? They committed a crime by throwing a deadly missile and it was racially motivated. Then she describes the young girl selling items to go on a trip to Six Flags. She then describes her neighbors as lily white with Trump flags waving.
Again, I assume she is labeling her neighbors and Trump supporters as racist. If I list two or three incidents that occurred to white people with blacks as the agitator, can I also paint with a broad brush. I am a huge Trump supporter, who has several black friends. They know my politics, yet never question my values. They know I am not racist and they also know I don't support racist views.
Democrats have a way of always using race to energize their base. They will even go to the extent of calling a black man or woman racist, if they support President Trump.
Sorry, I feel your letter was more about your politics than your concerns.
Mark Farling
Seminole