On Jan. 4, the city of Dunedin held an input meeting on the future of Stirling Park. An observation on this meeting without taking sides: Vince Gizzi, who conducted the meeting, is the director of Parks and Rec. Gizzi did not take sides at this meeting and only brought to the attention of our residents what he felt were the most pressing needs for the city of Dunedin. There was plenty of advance notice of this meeting in several ways.
At the meeting, Gizzi was ostracized so that you thought he was being tried for high crimes and misdemeanors. I feel the majority of people who spoke felt it was a direct condemnation of what Gizzi was attempting. Which was to get feedback on what he felt the community needed most.
There is a survey going online that will give feedback on where the city goes from here in regards to Stirling Park. I hope all city residents respond with positive feedback and leave the vitriolic comments behind.
Harold Jacobs
Dunedin