I think it's time to make the typeface in my stories and column MUCH BIGGER while I proofread my copy.
My readers would have ribbed me for an eternity had I reported that 70,000 people attended the Dunedin Highland Games April 2. Fortunately, my editor caught the error before the pages went to press or the story was posted online
I'll state unequivocally that I didn't have one-too-many drinks before I sent the story in to my editor. Just typed one-to-many zeroes. Attendance at the games was pegged at 7,000, in case you are wondering.
My computer is partially to blame. It seems whenever I get a new computer, my fingers like to dance on certain keys longer than they should, and I also can't seem to find anything I save on the $#*$! machine.
That's why I was reluctant to get rid of my last computer, even though it took longer to launch my six-year-old machine then it does for me to shower.
When looking back on my decades of working as a journalist, electronic devices have been the bane of my existence. I remember that I had to practically beg a journalism counselor at the University of Florida in the 1970s not to let a teacher boot me out of her class because I failed a typing test.
Stating my case, I said that my first experience of using an electric typewriter was while I was taking Journalism 201. Up into then I had used my 1949 typewriter, which was given to me by my father, to type any class reports, etc.
The counselor talked to the teacher, who let me continue on my career path. Maybe watching me operate an electric typewriter gave her comic relief.
The dreaded electric typewriters plagued me at my first newspaper job, too, in Vero Beach in 1978. Though I often banged out my stories at home using my 1949 Underwood, I was required to retype them on the @#%$ electric typewriter on my desk.
Any stories that contained more than five words that were crossed out with a pen had to be retyped because the editors were afraid they wouldn't scan properly on the atavistic machinery they used at the time to produce a newspaper.
Was worried that my moniker would be Tom Typo.
Just when I got the hang of using electric typewriters, then comes the computer age and the emergence of geekdom in the newsroom. If you couldn't figure out how to perform a function on the computer, you were at the mercy of the tech guys for an explanation.
Back in the 1990s the tech guy at a paper where I worked in Central Florida was sometimes surly when I asked, "How did you do that?" His response was, "It's a miracle."
In hindsight, it was a miracle that I didn't take a baseball bat to the computer.
Back in the day, thunderstorms were feared in the newsroom. An editor would bark, "Save! Save! Save!" as reporters banged out their stories on computers to meet deadlines. God only knows how many stories had to be rewritten because of power outages. Seems like a miracle that the papers landed on the driveway the next day.
Save! Save! Save! Also seems like a miracle that all journalists didn't become alcoholics, too.
Cameras? Don't know how many good photos never made the newspaper because film in my camera didn't advance. To this day, a buddy still heckles me about a sailboat trip we took to the Abacos. What we thought would be great shots I took of a school of dolphins bow-riding turned out to be nothing.
It would have helped to have film in the camera.
The old small reel-to-reel tape recorders could make or ruin your day. As a student journalist at UF, I brought my small tape recorder that I had since I was a kid to an Alachua County Commission meeting.
One my journalism professors, who was also was covering the meeting for a daily paper, also was in the room.
During the meeting, I accidentally hit the play button instead of the record button on my device and, lo and behold, the commissioners got to hear the theme from a show that I recorded in the 1960s: "Dada, dada, dada, dada, dada, dada, dada, dada, Batman!"
If looks could kill. My professor glared at me. Somehow, though, I passed the course. If memory serves me right, the recorder died a couple of years later and I couldn't afford to buy a new one.
Reverted to pen and pencil for a few decades and a typewriter for note taking. Many sources don't like to hear you type notes as they are talking on the phone. And besides being noisy, my 1949 typewriter was prone to having its keys jammed as well as leaving ink marks on my fingers. Consequently, I was prone to cursing at it. But I'm prone to cursing at a lot of things.
I must say that electronic recorders these days are efficient. They've saved me a lot of time, though I've spent a fortune on batteries to operate them. My current recorder is about 10 years old. It fits in my pocket and I've yet to hear it blare out the Batman theme.
Just wish it could spit out verbatim the notes I record from meetings. Can't afford a secretary.
I consider myself fortunate to still love writing and being able to do freelance work for Tampa Bay Newspapers despite my bouts with technology.
Just glad that thanks to good editors throughout the decades, most of my typos never saw print.
There probably were about 70,000 of them.
Tom Germond is the former executive editor of Tampa Bay Newspapers. He can be reached at tgermond@tampabay.rr.com.