Editor:
Regarding a recent letter to the editor titled: “Dems Are the Do-Nothing Party” in which the writer blames the Democratic House for a lack of progress. She says their only goal is to take down President Trump.
Obviously, the writer gets her information from Fox News, Trump’s personal outlet of scorn.
For the record, the Democratic House has passed more than 400 pieces of legislation, including 50 major bills, since they have been in power, and aptly named by some as “the most productive House in modern history.”
Included is an extensive, much needed, bipartisan bill on gun control, HB 8.
Additionally, just a few of the many include a bill aimed at shoring up protections for those with pre-existing health conditions, allowing people to use subsidies to buy coverage outside the Obamacare exchanges and includes short-term health insurance plans for people with pre-existing conditions without paying higher premiums; The Equality Act, to update the Civil Rights Act and protect members of the LGBTQ community; The Dream and Promise Act, a major piece of immigration legislation aimed at protecting Dreamers and other Americans who came to the United States at a young age; legislation to raise the minimum wage to $15 dollars per hour, and bills lowering the cost of prescription drugs, fighting corruption in Washington, and so many others.
So, where are all these bills? Languishing on the desk of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who refuses to bring them to the floor for a vote.
In May, alone, McConnell had already blocked more than 100 pieces of House-passed legislation from coming to the Senate floor.
This is the same Mitch McConnell who, post-election of President Barack Obama, vowed to block everything Obama proposed and to make him a one-term president. We know how that worked.
The election next year is going to be a disaster for GOP senators seeking re-election.
John J. Tischner, Dunedin