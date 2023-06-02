Guess I have too much time on my hands.
I spent 20 minutes or so the other day reading on a blog site, or whatever it’s called these days, about consumers debating the pros and cons of two-for-one sales, buying 10 items for $10 and taking advantage of other discounts merchants offer.
First of all, even though I've been called the last of the great cheapskates, I generally don't take a calculator with me to supermarkets. Coupons? I use them sometimes when I remember to clip them out of the newspapers — and put them someplace where I'll remember to retrieve them. Usually not a problem when it involves a discount for beer.
Some bloggers said buying more than one food item often is wasteful. Take bread for example. One guy alleged that bread does not freeze well unless it is used for toast after thawing.
I concur. The other problem for me is I often forget I have a loaf of bread in the freezer, only to find it in the third stage of rigor mortis. Probably get charged with cruelty to the animals if I were caught feeding it to the birds.
Suffice it to say I'm not the best or the most enthusiastic shopper in the world, particularly when it comes to food and clothes. Always seem to be in need of underwear.
Call me old-fashioned; I still prefer white underwear or whatever they are called these days.
While looking for that kind of apparel in a store recently, I noticed some underwear were called "performance briefs."
What the ... ?
Hmmm, I thought. I'm a little leery of buying anything with such a title. What exactly is my underwear going to perform? Swan Lake? The Watusi? Taps? Is it going to tell me when I should go to the bathroom?
Far as I'm concerned, I'll do the performing. All I want my underwear to do is be comfortable and to not begin sagging for at least a few months.
Perhaps I should be buying better underwear. Yeah, I know. The last of the great cheapskates strikes again.
It seems like through much of my life, especially since I retired a couple of years ago, I've been kind of lazy when it comes to shopping for clothing, except for apparel promoting the Florida Gators.
Recently, I was invited to a wedding. Was concerned that I didn't have proper attire for the event. Haven't worn a tie in about two years. On the second try, I was able to put on the tie. Whew, still have some memory left, I thought, and I was told by the bride's mother that "I cleaned up well." Even without wearing performance underwear. And I decided it was too hot to wear a tie.
I'm quite sure I didn't have a coupon for the most expensive item of apparel I ever bought.
For some reason that alludes me, I bought a trench coat for $75 in 1979 from a department store in Lakeland. It wore thin. When I came to the newspaper office where I worked in Winter Haven one morning, the editor, a grizzled older guy, said sardonically, "Where are you off to Germond? Got an assignment in Berlin?"
I smiled, but cursed at him under my breath.
Was the only time I wore my spy coat to work. Probably anywhere, except a Halloween party.
Tempted to take it to Goodwill, but it still has sentimental value, unlike my underwear.
Meanwhile, I need some new jeans. Tennis shoes, too. Maybe a couple more button-down shirts. Time to go clothes shopping, with or without coupons.
Also need to go grocery shopping again.
I'm running low on performance beer.
Tom Germond is the former executive editor of Tampa Bay Newspapers.