It’s that time of the year to catch up on reading. One of life’s great pleasures is sitting on the beach under an umbrella and cracking open a good book. So allow me to make some suggestions.
I know this book is from last year, but if you haven’t read “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonny Garmus, put it at the very top of your list. And do so before it becomes a series on Apple TV+. The book has to be better. I recommend this book so highly that if you don’t like it, I’ll pay for your book. (Not really, but that’s how good it is. Every person I have recommended it to has loved it.) Forget what you think it’s about, just let it swallow you up.
“The Violin Conspiracy” by Brendan Slocumb. This is another book from last year, but unlike “Lessons in Chemistry,” it’s not nearly as well known. This is Mr. Slocumb’s first book and after finishing it, I couldn’t wait to read another. We will get to that next book shortly. The premise is a poor but musically talented kid from North Carolina discovers a rare instrument which allows him to make beautiful music. The book is a mystery, so it’s best I don’t give you more details, but it is a fantastic read.
“A Symphony of Secrets,” also by Mr. Slocumb. Yes, again, music is at the heart of this book but in a wildly different way. A white, mediocre composer meets a Black woman who is a huge talent. But because she is Black, she cannot get her music published in the racist 1920s Manhattan. However, working as a team, they are successful. Until they’re not. My wife liked this book better than “The Violin Conspiracy,” and so did a friend of mine. I preferred the first book, but really enjoyed this one as well.
“Simply Lies” by David Baldacci. My wife loved this book and tore through it. I liked the book and took several days to finish it. I have read dozens of Baldacci’s books and he is always a good read. This one just came out. It’s a mystery full of plot twists, murder, embezzlement and detective work. And, of course as the name suggests, lies.
“10 Beach Road” by Wendy Wax. It came out a decade ago, but what makes it fun is that it is set locally, in Pass-a-Grille. There is dining at the Hurricane and the Seahorse, drinks at the Paradise Grille. To be honest, it’s chick book for sure, but the local references kept me hooked. It’s part of a series by Ms. Wax, but this is the only one I have read or plan to read.
“Cross Down” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. I have read every book Patterson has written about detective Alex Cross. This is the latest and just came out last month. The twist this time is that it’s Cross’ detective partner John Sampson who narrates the book instead of Alex Cross himself. A perfect summer beach book.
By the way, have you noticed Cross’ grandmother Nana Mama is always referred to as being 90-something? And she has been that age for at least 20 years? Hmmmm, Mr. Patterson is a great writer, not so good at math.
So put down your smart phone and pick up one or two books on my list and enjoy sinking into some great fiction.
Chris Core is a former Washington, D.C. radio and television personality who now lives in Pass-a-Grille. He is a winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding achievement in broadcast journalism.