We write this letter to endorse Kelly O’Brien for Oldsmar City Council Seat 3 and as a reminder to those who care about family values and Oldsmar’s future to vote for her on St. Patrick’s Day. Your vote and turnout will make all the difference, and Kelly deserves a chance and your vote. It’s been interesting to watch the local elections and the aggressiveness that can emulate stuff that happens on a national scale, but you should pay particular attention to how O’Brien doesn’t engage in the negativity that can be the hallmark of others on a local election platform.
We first met Kelly while attending church. Kelly and her family were some of the first to welcome us as new transplants to the Tampa area. We’ve come to admire their family, their volunteerism, their sense of community and deep love of their hometown of Oldsmar.
We can tell you that her faith is authentic, witnessed through years now of watching her faith play out in how she teaches her kid, engages in the community and is now offering public service. Her Ph.D. in psychology from USF helps her with a steady hand leading through issues others might respond differently to. She has a unique managerial skill set to bring to Oldsmar that will take the politics out of local issues and return civility and better outcomes to the people she will serve.
Her emphasis on family values is significant for Oldsmar in this window of rapid change and development.
And, as the wife of a first responder and a Gold Star Family member, she has an active interest in supporting people who selflessly care for and defend our families every day. Faith, family, freedom.
She is the perfect pick for a new type of leadership in Oldsmar.