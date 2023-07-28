It seems that immigration has certainly taken the spotlight as of recently, huh? Being drawn to headlines that seem to surface every week making new claims regarding the presence of immigrants within our nation, I can’t help but be compelled to introduce a question that has done nothing but plague my mind. Why? Why do we seem to place such emphasis on the presence of these immigrants rather than the circumstances that have led them here? Now, this isn’t the first time this question has been asked, but has it really been given the nuance it deserves? Because if we truly dive into it, understanding the “why,” may hold the key to a resolution.
According to The Borgen Project, a national campaign working to make global poverty a U.S. foreign policy concern, between 2013 and 2017, there was a 20% increase in international migration due to rising poverty and conflict. More than half of immigrants coming into this nation are escaping the critical circumstances of poverty and the consequences that result from it.
But, how does knowing this hold the possibility of a resolution?
Well, the kicker is we can actually address these issues before they become a greater problem in our nation by focusing our efforts on U.S. foreign assistance. Knowing about programs and legislation, such as the International Affairs Budget that supports critical development globally, we’ll have a greater understanding of how addressing the root causes of migration may save us from these weekly immigration discussions.
Paola Ortiz
Tampa