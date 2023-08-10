Let’s be honest: My track record with you about movies isn’t so great.
Last year, I walked out of this stupid film called “Everything Everywhere All at Once” when the fingers on one of the hands of a character, for no apparent reason, turned into hot dogs. I proclaimed it the weirdest movie ever. A few months later it won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. So take this review with a grain of salt.
My wife and I went to see “Oppenheimer” recently. I was very excited to see it, especially after reading the rave reviews. And, surprisingly, my wife wanted to see it also, even though it’s three hours long. I planned my liquid intake to make sure I wouldn’t have to miss too much of the movie while in the restroom.
So, what happened? We left after about 75 minutes of a 180-minute flick. It was soooo boring. I mean, nothing happened. There was a lot of smoking (the movie is set in the 1940’s when virtually everybody smoked). There also was lots of brooding. Lots of talk about Communists infiltrating the government. Lots of concern about Robert Oppenheimer being Jewish. Some irrelevant sex scenes (they weren’t boring) and general mumbling with heavy accents which made the dialogue difficult to understand.
When I turned to my wife to ask her if she wanted to leave, she said, “Yes, I’m done napping.” We escaped, but, to be fair, we were the only patrons who left at that point.
Is it possible in the ensuing one hour and 45 minutes that the picture comes alive to dazzle? I sure hope so. But I don’t know because we liberated ourselves from its tedium early.
Of course what this means is that “Oppenheimer” is a shoo-in for Best Picture, at least based on my record as a judge of movies.
So, yeah, we should have gone to “Barbie” instead. As a 70-something year old man who never played with dolls, I had absolutely no desire to see “Barbie.” Still don’t. But I’m sure I would have had a much better time immersed in a sea of pink than I had learning about the father of the hydrogen bomb.
Consider yourself warned. And bet on Oppenheimer for the Oscars. It’s Da Bomb!
Of course, who knows if there will even be an Academy Awards show next year. The union representing actors, SAG-AFTRA, of which I am a member, is on strike joining with the Writer’s Guild. At issue is the pay for writers.
For SAG-AFTRA, if there are no scripts, there is no acting to be done. Additionally, our members are worried about protecting their images and voices in a world of artificial intelligence. Initially I thought the studios would cave and the unions would win.
But now I’m not so sure. There are 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA. Many members count on the union for their health insurance. Others need the work hoping for their big break in show business. I suspect right now there are a lot of waiters in Los Angeles and New York with some pretty good acting chops.