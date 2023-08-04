Re: Opinions tarnish the town, July 28
This is in response to the woman who claimed liberal opinions in the Beacon are tarnishing the city of Dunedin.
I'm sorry to burst her bubble, but Dunedin is not a "conservative" city. A quick internet search before she moved here three years ago would have shown that the city has a nearly equal number of registered Democrats and Republicans. As far as I can tell, we're living in relative harmony, either through politeness, avoidance or just minding our own business.
The Democrats I know are working, running businesses, volunteering, raising families, traveling, making art, and so much more, right here in Dunedin. Given the letter-writer’s unease with this, perhaps she would feel safer in The Villages, a well-known conservative enclave. There, like-minded neighbors would provide daily validation of her extremist viewpoints.
Alternatively, if another move isn't an option, she could simply stop reading the Beacon, turn on her TV, and let Fox News tell her what she wants to hear, whether true or not. That comfortable bubble would provide a steady supply of culture-war trash and support for her belief that "the evil others" are ruining the country.
On a final note, the letter-writer uses her father's service and the arch over Broadway to suggest that conservatives have cornered the market on patriotism and military service. I would point out that Democrats have served in the military, continue to serve in the military, have children, spouses, parents, and grandparents who have served in the military. Perhaps her father would be "spinning in his grave" to learn that some people now love a political party more than they love the country.
Jill Campbell
Dunedin