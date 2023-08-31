After the Legislature did its work on property insurance reform in the last legislative session, I wonder if it is not time to do some more work on health insurance reform. It seems like a lot of the property insurance lawsuits are now being aimed at health care providers. If lawsuit reform really will bring down the price of homeowners insurance this year, then I think it makes sense to do the same for health insurance.
Yes, inflation is hurting everyone, but the fact is that healthcare costs are skyrocketing, and I just don’t know how much longer folks are going to be able to hold on. I know that lawsuits are not the only cause of these pressures, but they have to be a big one since the potential for litigation is forcing all of our doctors and hospitals to practice defensive medicine. And I’m not talking about defense from death and disease; I’m talking about defense from courtrooms.
Oscar Chacón
Land O'Lakes