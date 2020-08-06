At the Board of Commissioners’ workshop on July 22, the city manager and staff advised of a plan to install four-way stop signs at the intersection of 140th Avenue and North Bayshore. This was apparently in response to a citizen’s comment about poor traffic visibility when entering 140th Avenue from North Bayshore. The reduced visibility appears to exist only at one corner.
There was no mention of compliance with city codes, which would substantially eliminate any visibility issue. The commissioners offered no objection.
There is a very low volume of traffic entering 140th Avenue from North Bayshore southbound. This is an unnecessary action and unreasonable restriction to the priority traffic of 140th Avenue.
I encourage you to advise our city manager and commissioners of your views on this matter.
Dick Lewis, Madeira Beach