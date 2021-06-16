I want to thank you and the Woman’s Club of Largo for being a part of the Mildred Helms Elementary School family. The generous contributions of community members, such as the Woman’s Club, clearly demonstrate to our scholars that their success is important enough for the community to take an active role in their education.
The extra school supplies, PPE and hand sanitizer have all been distributed to where they are needed most, and the extra children’s underwear have been placed in the Kindness Closet for use by our scholars. Also, I have been handing out the purses filled with personal care items to several of our families who have been deeply impacted by the COVID pandemic.
Holly Jaconetta, family and community liaison at Mildred Helms Elementary IB World School