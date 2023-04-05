Column: For the love of Mom and Lulu

My mom is 81 years old, has Alzheimer's, and I know what brings a big smile to her face.
Such as a small cup of ice cream at a local Cold Stone Creamery, located near her assisted living facility.
I woof mine down. She savors hers. Mmmmmm, she says.
To hell with counting calories. Any day I can make Mom happy is a good day.
Then we ride over the Belleair Causeway Bridge, watching vessels below us and taking in the sweeping views of the Intracoastal Waterway.
"How did you know where I live?" she asks me.
"Because I visit you often."
"You do?"
"Yup. I'm always glad to see you."
She'll ask me that question 10 times within less than an hour. But it's OK. Because she's in good spirits and feeling well. That's all I can ask for.
A neurologist told me in 2017 that Mom has Alzheimer's. She was living in Lakeland at the time in a nice neighborhood. A longtime friend of Mom’s was her roommate and has been a godsend for Mom over the years.
I knew the day that Mom’s friend and I told Mom that we were going to move her to assisted living facility in Largo would be a rough one. But we prepared for it.
One of Mom’s first questions was what would happen to Lulu, her lovable cat. We told Mom that her brother had agreed to make a home for Lulu in his two-story spacious house in Lady Lake. He's an animal lover, like Mom.
Mom was momentarily distraught, but our continued assurances that her brother would provide good care of Lulu eventually gave her some peace of mind. We were relieved. She eventually forgot who Lulu was.
Finding a good home for Lulu was one of those minor victories on what has been a learning experience for me as I try to plan what I should and shouldn't do while providing care, love and support for Mom, who married my father when I was 12 years old.
As I looked back at the last several years, here's what I've learned about seeing Mom and trying to give her some peace of mind and make her happy.
From what I've read and experienced, making short visits to see Mom are more productive than long stays or outings. For both Mom and me.
Having to answer the same questions repeatedly — try as I might to be patient and understanding of her dementia — can be tiring. So I try to change topics in our conversations. Sometimes, I'll just pick up a photo of my brothers in her room and discuss where they live, etc.
Sightseeing, such as the trip across the bridge, usually brings a smile to her face. Even just a drive through nearby Taylor Park, sometimes sitting on a bench, lifts her spirits. But long drives or outings seem to confuse her.
About 18 months ago, my brother and I took Mom to visit her brother in Lady Lake, about a 90-minute drive from Lakeland. We thought it would be good for Mom to see where she grew up and enjoy sitting on the patio underneath the large oak trees and taking in the view of the lake that borders my uncle's backyard.
Within an hour or so, she was getting anxious and asked when we were leaving. She felt better when we brought her back home to Lakeland.
Keeping Mom occupied seems to help her.
I'm glad that Mom's assisted living facility has activities for her to join on her floor — the memory care unit. Though she might not always understand the game or activity is involved in, at least it often seems to hold her interest.
Sometimes I'll take her downstairs, walk outside, sit in the courtyard and watch the birds and squirrels dart in and out of the foliage. It brings a smile to Mom's face; she's always been an animal lover, having donated thousands of dollars to the SPCA and nonprofits.
I always try to stay positive when I'm with her and when I think about the times we have had together, even recently. In 2018, a friend of mine, Val, and I took Mom to Sea World.
Mom, of course, being an animal lover, enjoyed seeing the shows and displays at Sea World as well as being with Val. What a great day for all of us. And nobody got wet.
Even with Alzheimer's, Mom sometimes has surprised me. On a return trip from dinner a year or so ago, we drove by a sidewalk being built in Lakeland near her home. A sign read, "Sidewalk closed for construction."
Seeing the sign, Mom said, "Duh!"
I laughed. Made my day.
I'm glad that Mom has two friends in Lakeland that drive to Largo to see her about a once a month. Wish more of her other friends that she enjoyed having lunch with in Lakeland would have made time for her before we moved her over to the facility in Largo. I feel remiss in not encouraging them to do so, too.
Though conversing with dementia patients can be challenging, they need attention. They are people, not pariahs.
My uncle calls me often to ask about Mom. At his age, the drive from Lady Lake to Largo would be challenging. We chat, reminisce and he is grateful to have Mom's cat, who spends a lot of time on his lap. She thinks she's the cat's meow.
Better his lap than mine. My uncle's house has more room for Lulu's litter box.
Tom Germond is the former executive editor of Tampa Bay Newspapers. He can be reached at tgermond@tampabay.rr.com.