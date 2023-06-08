Please do not misinterpret my statement concerning the Dunedin Memorial Day Parade honoring six WWII veterans. I teach Americanism and one of the things that people misunderstand is that we have three memorial days a year for veterans:
• Veterans Day to honor all those who have served
• Armed Forces Day to honor all those serving and who have served
• Memorial Day to honor those who died in military service to our country
A parade honoring the WWII veterans was inappropriate for this day. Memorial Day is the day to remember and honor all those who died in service. Please in the future remember how to honor our veterans.
Cmdr. Mal Clingan
Military Order of the Purple Heart, Dunedin Chapter JFK1963