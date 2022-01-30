I wonder how many readers besides me gave a hoot about a snowy owl being seen in Washington, D.C.
Sorry for the pun. Occupational hazard, I suppose.
The rare sighting of the visitor from Arctic, the heaviest and longest-winged owl in North America, made headlines in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 11.
The bird attracted the attention of numerous onlookers using binoculars as it perched on a flagpole and other structures in the city. The owl was keeping an eye out for the city's large rat population, an Associated Press article said.
Imagine that. Hunting for rats in Washington, D.C.
Sorry again. Couldn't avoid the irony — or whatever you want to call it.
But the story was important to me because it sparked warm memories of my childhood in Superior, Wisconsin. When I was 6 to 8 years old, I joined a group of kids who were excited about seeing a snowy owl on the rooftop of college building, only a short distance from my house.
The owl seemed to ignore the commotion we caused, but it finally flew away to another building, followed by our annoying gang of onlookers.
Surprised the bird didn't poop on us.
Eventually, we went home and the owl was never seen again — at least by the neighborhood kids, some of whom probably embellished the size of the owl when reporting the sighting to their parents. We bombarded them with questions about the creature, too.
Sorry, I have no photos to confirm the sighting.
Don't have any photos of bats, either, which, according to sources on my block, would swoop down upon you and fuss with your hair. The way they darted around the trees made a believer out of me.
Can't recall seeing too much other wildlife in my neighborhood, especially during the winters, when temperatures dropped below zero. Just like most normal kids, my brother and I built snowmen, made snow angels, had snowball wars and wielded shovels to help keep the driveways clear — sort of.
That activity wore thin after about five minutes. Dads are better at that.
Got to see the northern lights, too, at least in the winter. Was too young to understand the science behind the dancing light show.
And I couldn't understand why they were called the aurora borealis; the term sounded like a disease.
We also often walked sheepishly past a house around the corner occupied by a woman whom my friend Tim swore was a witch. He claimed to be an expert on such matters. Mom and dad were skeptical.
If we were bored, we visited Mr. Dubee, who lived on the corner of the block. Mom and dad said he had a "green thumb." He sure enough did and was proud of it. I eventually learned that Mr. Dubee's green thumb was caused by grass stains.
I can hear my parents snickering.
We had frequent family gatherings, which included a trip to my Uncle Bob's house, where we saw beaver dams in a wooded area behind his house as our elders commingled and tried to solve the problems of the world. My biggest problem was trying to find a beaver. Never did. Sigh.
Fireworks on the fourth of July over Lake Superior in the summer and trips to the root beer stand on the bluffs overlooking the big lake. Good times.
The cold weather, a job opportunity and other matters prompted dad to move my family to Florida in 1962. Since then, I've made three trips to Superior, two as an adult, in 1996 and 2004, and had a good time visiting my uncles, aunts and cousins.
Will always remember the ending line to the emails my late Uncle Bill, a retired assistant police chief, often sent me many years ago: "Nobody shot at Shooters Saloon this week."
Hope to visit Superior soon. As best that I can understand, some of the houses in my neighborhood still remain, but the two-story wood-framed house where I lived was leveled to make way for a college library or other educational building.
So it goes. That's progress.
The best I can do is to treasure my memories.
And hope to see a snowy owl again.