For the first time in my life, as Hurricane Idalia was heading our way, I felt like I was being treated as a second-class citizen.
That's because information I read provided by Pinellas County officials said that only residents of unincorporated areas could obtain and fill sandbags at the county's distribution sites. As the city of Largo didn't distribute sandbags, I came up with a plan B: Buying four 50-pound bags of play dirt at a home improvement store.
To have to resort to that was a head-scratcher for me. I pay property taxes for county services. Why was I being discriminated against?
Merely because I don't live in the unincorporated area should not be a reason for county officials to exclude Largo residents from using what should be a service offered for any county resident. I was allowed to fill sandbags at Walsingham Park last year. Didn't mind the 45-minute wait.
It was pointed out to me by county officials recently that residents of unincorporated areas are not allowed to use sandbag distribution locations within the city limits. Hmmmm. How many angels can dance on a pinhead? The last time I checked, those folks don't pay city taxes unless they own some type of property in the city.
Both county-run sandbag locations, at John Chesnut Park and Walsingham Park, were over capacity throughout the day the bags were distributed Aug. 28, officials said. That tells me more days and places for distributing sandbags are needed.
Sure, it's costly, but I think the safety of all county residents and the protection of their property should be among the highest priorities for county officials.
OK, I'm ranting a bit. And I've calmed down since I started writing this column a few days ago. I recognize that emergency medical services employees and administrators provide invaluable services and face many tough decisions, as they strive to meet the needs of a dense population, visitors and businesses as hurricanes approach the county.
Also on a positive note, county officials have formed a working group with the cites to discuss sandbag operations in the county and to develop recommended practices, including when to start and cease operations.
I’d love to see some home-improvement chains get involved, too. Perhaps they could be persuaded, with input from at their corporate level, to sell filled sandbags that are 25 pounds or less.
I'd gladly pay $25 for four or five lighter bags than the 50-pound play dirt bags I bought. Or maybe some businesses or nonprofits could make room on their properties for piles of dirt to augment government sandbag operations. Just a thought —or a fantasy.
Since I live in a multi-family complex, I also try to obtain extra sandbags in case seasonal residents need them. It usually only takes three to five bags at the most to prevent water, coming down from a berm, from seeping under our doors. So far, so good. We've never had to evacuate.
Glad to help out. Guess my neighbors will keep voting for me to be on the condo board.
For life.
Sigh.