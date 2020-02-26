Re: Super Gross (Feb. 14 Palm Harbor Beacon)
While I neither agree nor disagree with the opinion that the halftime show was distasteful, I was appalled that the writer made the leap to saying that the women's liberation movement that began in the 60s to work toward equal rights for women under the law should not be supported. Today in America women still earn only 82% of the pay than men earn for equal work. The recent “me too” movement is just beginning to bring attention to the unequal treatment and subjugation of women in the workplace that nearly every woman experiences at some time in their working careers. Women have worked for equal treatment under the law for over 50 years yet still have far to go. Nationally, women make up nearly 51% of the population and I fail to understand how a subjectively distasteful halftime show is evidence that the majority of Americans don't deserve equal rights under the law.