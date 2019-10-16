Editor:
On Oct. 1, the city of Treasure Island accepted $21,995 in donations raised by the Isle of Capri Civic Association to build a dog park at Rosselli Park. This can only be perceived as nothing more than a donation to destroy the natural beauty and ambiance of the last remaining public green space on Isle of Capri. You are then left to question, why would a dog park donor want their name on a brick paver or bench while knowing that their donations are being used to fund a project that is coming at the expense of others?
ICCA found a ready and willing accomplice in our own Commissioner Toth when she volunteered to sacrifice Rosselli Park for the location of an over-sized dog park.
Through their actions, ICCA has come to be known as nothing more than a self-serving, special interest group that is comprised of members that are willing to throw their own neighbors under the bus.
Is this the kind of organization that we want representing Isle of Capri?
We have been betrayed by the very city officials who are responsible for protecting the rights of all residents of Treasure Island while they openly promoted the agenda of a special interest group. One is left to question the motives of Mayor Lunn, City Manager Garry Brumback, Commissioners Payne, Partridge and Horak, while they openly and knowingly assisted Toth in building this ill-advised dog park.
And there can be no doubt, that Payne, Partridge and Horak were ecstatic while knowing Toth had spared them from dealing with their constituents, had the site for a dog park been located in one of their districts.
No environmental impact studies, no parking studies, no usage studies, no wildlife impact studies, no formal notification to abutters. All in an effort to ramrod this ill-advised project through with as little scrutiny as possible.
It has been reported that in July a homeless person died at the hands of another on the streets of Treasure Island. Homelessness is an issue that many cities have turned a blind eye to, and it’s certainly no stranger to the city of Treasure Island. The finger pointing continues and, in the meantime, nothing gets done. But wait, the city has devoted countless unaccountable hours and resources to make sure that we have a dog park! Where in the heck are their priorities!
Remember these individuals the next time you cast your vote at the ballot box and be very wary of self-serving civic associations that claim to be a “non-profit organization for the sole purpose to create an environment of good will among its residents.”
Complaints have been filed, lawsuits are sure to follow and neighbors will continue to have a great disdain for one another, all as a result of the selfishness of a few that will come at the expense of many.
If it can happen to us, it can happen to you! We will not go away.
Brad Son, Treasure Island