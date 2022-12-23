We have just completed another election cycle and have moved into the annual flu season with its nasty cousin COVID still plaguing our population. So it is important that just as Floridians need to be educated on the various health risks, so do our newly elected officials in order to provide for their constituents the very best health care available, and since Medicare alone cannot handle all of our ills and problems, Medicare Advantage (MA) has become a necessary adjunct to our protections.
I’d like to point out one very important fact: Medicare Advantage is not just health care for seniors. The benefits are a safety net for all adults with the added protections against all the niggling little add-on costs not within basic Medicare, you know, like dental care, mental health care and telehealth services that can be accessed from home rather than visits to the doctor’s office or hospital. Even more important, those programs cover the more serious major illnesses that strike us without warning and can be financially devastating to families.
Our Florida senior organization is constantly besieged by our members’ questions about whether they should enroll in MA programs and whether they are of real benefit to them. As an advocate of almost 40 years on behalf of seniors and consumers (and as a member of consumer organizations since 1982), I’ve participated in the research as we attempt to provide the best advice and the answer to those questions is: Yes and Yes! They are absolutely necessary and of significant benefit.
Our hope is that our newly elected officials, especially our new Tampa Bay area Congresswomen Laurel Lee and Anna Paulina Luna, jump into their new roles with the priority of ensuring the continued protection and availability of Medicare Advantage programs. Many of their constituents count on Medicare Advantage plans for a healthy and enjoyable lifestyle.
Ernie Bach is the chief executive officer and executive director of the Florida Silver Haired Legislature Inc., a senior citizen advocacy organization chartered since 1978.