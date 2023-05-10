Five months ago the Sirata Hotel in St. Pete Beach sold for $207 million. The new owners plan to spend millions more to turn the property into a luxury resort. There is a version of this story in pretty much all of the towns on our barrier islands. Property is being snapped up for development. To which I have to pose this question: Are these investors out of their minds or just sticking their heads in the sand?
I ask this because eight months ago, a last-minute change in the path of Hurricane Ian spared the Tampa Bay area but clobbered the properties in the Fort Myers, Sanibel Island, Naples, Punta Gorda and Pine Island communities, among others. That so easily could have been us. But it wasn’t. This time.
Virtually every climate and marine scientist says that over time our storms will intensify and the water level in the gulf and the bay will rise. And yet, investors continue to pour money into properties on these very vulnerable barrier islands.
I know of several people in my neighborhood, who, after Ian, decided to move further inland. I, however, still live on the beach. And I am keenly aware, as hurricane season approaches, of the risks involved. The value of my home is really in the land, not the simple 76-year-old beach cottage on it. We love our little house and our location, but when we had to evacuate last September because of the threat of Ian, we weren’t sure we’d ever see it again. But we didn’t pay $207 million for it either, to get back to the point.
I like the analogy that says insurance companies and casinos are in the same business in that the odds have already been calculated. In the end, they both win. Recently I got my car insurance bill from Geico. It was much higher than I anticipated so I called Geico to see what they could do for me. I had been a customer for more than 40 years, had very few claims, and always paid my premiums on time. Surely they could show me some love.
But I was told there was nothing they could do to lower my invoice. It was then it hit me: Geico probably would like to get out of the Florida insurance market. After Ian, who can blame them? Luckily, Progressive still wants to do business here so I went with them and saved about $1,600 a year.
I don’t want to be a downer. Most of the year, living on the beach is fantastic and I’m grateful to be able to be here. But when I see houses in my neighborhood selling for millions of dollars, I have to think about the trade-off: the pleasures of beach life (for now) versus Mother Nature, who may have other plans for us later.