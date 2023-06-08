Re: Moored boats making waves (June 1)
As one of the sailboat owners out in the Belleair Causeway bay, I sympathize with Joe Lane’s and homeowners’ concerns. I'd be happy to join any committee seeking solutions. There are some glaring problems that need to be fixed but the obstacles are many. Fixes usually cost money. The discharge problem demands a pump-out station but, as with most communities on the continent, there is none within easy reach and, in my honest opinion this is not a serious issue here. A few miles up the road, a multimillion-dollar golf course is being relentlessly expanded; now that’s a discharge problem. I note that a trailer took out the metal barrier at the West Bay exit about nine months ago. There doesn't seem to be enough money anywhere to fix it either. Enforcement is also difficult. I've always found the sheriff’s deputies to be courteous and helpful but what can they do here other than give out tickets, unless a boat is clearly derelict or abandoned? Even then we are faced with an expensive program of disposal.
The fact is that the waters are free, as they should continue to be, and, as Joe said, the boats are a lovely sight; I can't count the number of folks I've met who stroll down just to look at them bobbing in the bay.
I think the problems can be solved without a heavy hand — the friendly cop, and of course, personal responsibility. Would it be too difficult or onerous to require all boats to carry some liability insurance? My own costs $100 a year with State Farm and gives me five times the cost of that recently damaged dock.
I'm only aware of two or three people who live aboard. It would be a pity if they bore the brunt of homeowners’ ire. They are an easy target but not the main problem, which is more clearly the poorly attended and maintained.
I live in Harbor Bluffs. I'm on my boat most days and stroll down to the docks every evening. Let's solve the problem while maintaining the character of the bay.
John Holland
Harbor Bluffs