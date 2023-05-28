I got my latest quote from my homeowners’ insurance agent and called a cardiologist the same day. Coincidence? You decide.
I live on a very weather-vulnerable piece of land. I used to have flood, wind and homeowners’ insurance. When the flood insurance got too expensive, I dropped it. This year my insurance agent told me that the company that sold me the wind insurance last year won’t insure me again this year unless I buy flood insurance too. The cost of the two together is well over $6,000. So, I said I would purchase just the homeowners’ insurance. Last year it cost me $800. This year it will cost me $2,500. That’s right, the premium is up more than triple.
We all know why the premiums are so high. Hurricane Ian. But because people with mortgages are required by their lenders to buy flood, wind and homeowners’ insurance, the cost for my little beach bungalow would be nearly $9,000 annually. This is not affordable for a great many Floridians and every voter in the state is or should be furious about it.
Interestingly, the Florida Legislature found time to fight a war of will with the Walt Disney Co., ban books that many teachers feel are appropriate for their classes, try to turn the very successful and much-loved New College of Florida into a tightly supervised advocate for conservative ideology (think Hillsdale College in Michigan), and pretty much rubber-stamp every piece of legislation sought by Gov. Ron De Santis. But lawmakers managed to ignore completely the state’s home insurance crisis. And trust me, it is a crisis.
Here is what I don’t understand. Our governor is a very savvy politician. He won re-election with nearly 60% of the vote. So how can he be so tone-deaf about the insurance crisis? Most voters in Florida don’t give a whit about Disney’s special authority. Nor do they care about the political viewpoint of New College. Very few voters are worried about what books are in which libraries. But they sure as heck care if they can’t afford to live in their houses anymore.
As I said in a previous column, insurance companies are in business to turn a profit. So the answer to the insurance dilemma isn’t with them. It’s obviously with Citizens, the government-owned company. And yes, the money to provide relief for Florida homeowners through Citizens will have to come out of the state budget. In the last fiscal year, the state had a budget surplus of $21.8 billion dollars, so there is money to be found.
In recent years, Florida has become the fastest growing state in the country. You can judge for yourself if that’s good or bad, but it shows how attractive the Sunshine State is. However, if this insurance issue is not addressed soon, I think we can count on people moving out of Florida because they simply cannot afford to own a home here.
Oh, by the way, my cardiologist said he could see me very soon. Good.