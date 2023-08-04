Re: New rules for Pinellas Trail
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advises the following for pedestrians: "If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible." Is it reasonable to consider that e-bikes going 30 mph is "traffic"? Have you seen the size of some of them?
With this e-bike traffic, the Trail has been transformed into a roadway without a sidewalk. Does the commission imagine they can enforce a rule that violates the intent of the NHTSA guidelines that endangers us walkers? They are going to issue citations? The damage this will do to our image/brand of being a pedestrian-friendly community is disheartening.
Gary Higdon
Dunedin