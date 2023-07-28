It is time to review the speed zones inside the channel along Indian Shores because, as full-speed zones from markers 19-27, they are dangerous to manatees, while down at either end of the bridges (Park Boulevard and Walsingham Road) it is ALL SLOW SPEED and they are safer. It is slow speed outside the channel, but that area is often too shallow for manatees foraging for seagrass.
Why would there not be a uniform standard of this section where it was agreed that there is “a very high fast overlap in the warm season … the use of this area as a manatee travel corridor … risks to manatees caused by fast-moving boats are heightened in narrow waterways.”
The review committee that made the rules back in 2014 was stacked by multimillion-dollar companies and other large businesses that have as their primary interest bigger, faster boats, bigger docks, and bigger spaces for rent.
What wasn’t fair about the review in 2014 and what if different now:
The boating group along with the Pinellas law enforcement outnumbered the manatee group so there was little chance that the manatee group could achieve a slow speed or any speed limit inside the channel. In fact, law enforcement would not agree to any speed limit (25 mph was proposed) because they claimed lack of technology. A decrease in number of boats was cited but there has been a big jump in boat sales and usage since Covid. The 2014 “several elected officials” were never named in documents, however, Patrick Soranno, the mayor of Indian Shores, said he is “supportive of a re-review of the policy made back in 2014.”
Furthermore, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) declared an “Unusual Mortality Event” in 2021 which involves a significant die-off of any marine mammal population and demands immediate response. Over the past two years we’ve lost 2,000 manatees. Our manatees deserve better.
The FWC should change the channel markers to SLOW SPEED INSIDE the channel so that the entire Narrows is SLOW SPEED inside and outside the channel.
Marilyn Beck
Seminole