We hear a lot about Article 5 of NATO. But what about Article 6 of the U.N. charter? “A member of the United Nations who has persistently violated the Principles contained in the present Charter may be expelled from the Organization by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council.”
Certainly member Russia has violated all the principles of the U.N. by the current war against member Ukraine. It is obvious Russia does not believe in supporting its neighbors, promoting peace among all nations, etc. The world has agreed that they are guilty of war crimes, of area bombing, of indiscriminately bombing civilians, including a maternity hospital, of trapping hundreds of civilians in a bomb shelter, and so on.
Why doesn’t the president instruct our U.N. ambassador to invoke Article 6 against Russia? Even though Russia would veto any such motion by the Security Council, even having a vote might prompt the Russian people to realize they are in danger of losing all the benefits of U.N. membership and might take action to change their leadership.
Arthur X. Deegan II
Clearwater