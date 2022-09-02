Many of you may have not noticed that developers have circled our beaches and have targeted them for huge unabated development. It is time for citizens to act to protect the value of our homes and our beaches. This is a post that I hope will encourage some, and hopefully, many of you, to become more involved in what is going on in city halls and the overdevelopment that has been planned throughout our beaches.
For example, in Madeira Beach, the city has kept secret its plans for redeveloping John's Pass Village into a huge mega hotel destination. The city's commission has been led by developers into loosening zoning laws to permit less space between taller buildings. At least two huge hotels are being planned with the complicity of the city's planners.
The city planner, who helped orchestrate the destruction of Kitty Stuart Park in Madeira Beach to serve as Caddy's parking lot, wrote the following to the Madeira Beach city manager: "Also, are you aware the John’s Pass Village property has been sold and the new owners (local) want to change the plan? This would effect the agreement and we do not know the details because a land use change would be required." That land use change is now the City's plan for an entire rezoning of John's Pass Village to triple height and density.
In St. Pete Beach, the city has permitted the Corey Landings development at the main access hurricane evacuation point, into a seven-story 250-unit apartment building and has even given the developers a free hand in using the city's land as a park for Corey Landing residents.
This happens because citizens aren't involved. I have spoken to a number of commissioners, one in Madeira Beach, who said, if the people don't care to show up and object, why should I fight to stop the developers? Of course, the answer is because that's your job ... but that doesn't cut it for this guy. The pandemic has kept many of us from attending public meetings and becoming informed about what is happening. For those of you who have moved into the area in the last 10 years, you may not be aware that the residents of Treasure Island have had to fend off developers who sought to triple height and density in the city. This organization is just in the very formative stages. Trust me, I've lived here 30 years, if you don't become active, we are all destined to live in concrete canyons jammed to overcapacity on our roadways and without adequate hurricane evacuation. Get involved.
Kenneth Weiss
Treasure Island