Oh, how I long for the days of the Viagra ads on TV. Yes, they were incredibly embarrassing to watch when I was sitting with my 11-year-old daughter. But at least they were the vast majority of the drug ads.
Yep, I’d love to see those twin bathtubs on the lawn again. I never did figure out what that symbolism was. A little neighbor kid told his dad one day when dad wasn’t feeling well, “You know what you need, Dad? Cialis for daily use.”
Nowadays you turn on the TV and are bombarded by commercials for all kinds of medicine. For ills I never even heard of in some cases. I promise if you sit through an hour of television right now you will see commercials for drugs, car dealers, drugs, auto insurance companies, drugs, personal injury attorneys, drugs, cellphones and more drugs. No wonder our prescriptions cost so much — the drug companies are spending a fortune on TV ads.
I once talked to a doctor about all these ads and he told me he hates them. He said patients come to his office demanding a drug they saw advertised on TV and they are irate when he refuses to prescribe it for them because it’s not appropriate for their medical problems. So they are taking the word of a TV ad over that of their expert who went to medical school?
My doctor told me he thought that any drug for which you need a prescription should be prohibited from advertising. He had a point. The purpose of advertising is to create a want for something. And that’s fine with iPhones and soft drinks. But with medicine, not so much.
So now that we have established that advertising prescription drugs is probably not helpful, what are the chances that such ads will be banned from TV? That’s easy. Zero. Zip. Nada.
The reason is easy — all that advertising brings in so much money that broadcasters would fight any suggestion that might kill off their cash cow. In other words, if you want to continue to watch “The Voice,” then just accept the fact that you are going to watch all those people with psoriasis exclaim the wonders of one drug or the other.
And as a bonus, you will get to hear the very long list of disgusting side effects caused by various drugs. I mean, honestly, if you really listen to the disclaimer (which is about 40% of every drug commercial) and you hear that possible side effects include death, will you be running to your local CVS to get it?
The more I consider this, the more I think I have developed moderate to severe aversion to all of these drug commercials. Is the prescription I need PBS?