I just returned from California where I did Disney and had the privilege of attending the U.S. Open at LACC.
As I mingled with and talked to people of the state, I was struck by the difference in attitudes and civility of these residents compared to what we’re experiencing here in the Tampa Bay community. They are welcoming, regardless of your skin color, sexual orientation, or presumed religion and were genuinely happy as compared to the angry old Trumplicans now dominating Florida. They have an intelligent engaging governor who embraces policies for the greater good compared to our book-banning petulant fascist who may soon be indicted for his human trafficking stunts.
As I enjoyed the competition of the golf tournament I didn’t think once about whether some KKK-type domestic terrorist was carrying a concealed weapon without permit, any training or a background check. There was little or no danger of me being shot over a spilled box of popcorn. What a nice way to enjoy life.
As I enjoyed a cocktail of my flight home, the experience reminded me of Charles Dickens’ 1859 novel “A Tale of Two Cities,” a tale of two states a tale of two cultures. Florida was once a nice place to live.
Chuck Wolowitz
Seminole