By all accounts, the Democrats are going to get clobbered in this fall’s elections. This is mostly because Americans are angry about inflation and the high price of gasoline (these two things are related, of course). But the hard truth is, the current administration bears little blame for either.
The inflation we are experiencing is, in part, the doing of massive federal spending to trying to keep the economy from going into free-fall because of the pandemic. The insanely high price of fuel at the pump is the doing of Vladimir Putin and his hair-brained idea of invading Ukraine. President Biden had something to do with the federal spending, of course, but nothing to do with Mr. Putin’s actions.
Often it is the case that the party in power gets all of the blame for things out of their control. For example, lacking COVID, President Trump would likely have been re-elected. COVID was not Mr. Trump’s fault, but he took the fall for it anyway.
So now, let’s assume the Republicans take back both houses of Congress this fall and re-capture the White House in 2024. (President DeSantis?) Well, I’d advise them to be careful what they wish for. If COVID or another virus is around, Republicans won’t be able to do any more about it than the Democrats. And if Mr. Putin continues his European land wars, the Republicans will have no better tools that President Biden has right now to influence the Russians.
When it comes to politics, we tend to vote on our emotions rather than our intellect. One of the best examples of this was in 1992. That year the U.S. was in a recession. President Bush insisted the fundamentals of the economy were in good shape and recovery was on the way. Candidate Bill Clinton said he felt your pain. Mr. Clinton won the election even though President Bush had been correct about the numbers.
One of the things I hate most about election years is the absolute dishonesty both parties use trying to make the other look bad. You know the drill: Republicans want to do away with Social Security and Medicare (they don’t). Democrats want to let more and more illegal immigrants into the country so they will vote for them (not true). In the end, we voters end up mistrusting both parties and we choose whichever seems less offensive at the moment.
The root of all this political evil is money, of course. You can’t run an effective campaign without it. A lot of it. And when you ask someone for money, they have every right to expect something in return. Which leads to gridlock, finger-pointing and no progress toward solving our country’s very real problems.
When asked at our founding what kind of government we would have, Benjamin Franklin answered “A Republic. If you can keep it.” Which leads to this question in 2022: Can we keep it?