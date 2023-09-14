Re: Worry? Who, me? (Sept. 7)
Hurricanes freak me out, no matter where they’re headed. I’ve lived here for decades, and I’ll never let my guard down. They’re about the only things dangerous enough to cause me anxiety. Well, that and the tornadoes they throw at us.
I’d advise no one to buy a gas generator. If you were smart enough to buy a hybrid or electric car, you can go to a store like Harbor Freight, for example, and buy a small device called an inverter. It hooks up to your car’s 12 volt battery, converts DC power to AC power. Your car needs to be on. In the event that your hybrid battery gets low, of course, the engine will start and recharge it. We have one in the trunk of our hybrid car, ready to go in a moment’s notice. Our refrigerator won’t lose power and we’ll save our $500 worth of groceries. And it uses LESS gasoline than a generator, there’s hardly any noise (which is very annoying), and therefore, less pollution. I was told that two hybrids with inverters can run just about everything in your house. (Not the central AC). Just keep the cars’ fuel tank full.
Can you imagine a dozen generators running in your neighborhood for hours, maybe days while we wait for “big energy” to turn the lights back on? I don’t wanna hear it or smell it!
Folks, there is no need to freak out and hoard toilet paper, or anything else. It won’t do any good.
Just sayin’ ...
Nickie McNichols
Largo