Re: Addressing housing (Aug. 17)
I hate to burst the writer’s bubble, but his ideas will never come to fruition, only because they make sense.
The powers that be are well aware of certain areas in our state that are overcrowded. To build in lower-populated areas undoubtedly would be much cheaper and much more advantageous to the people we are trying to help, but by doing so it would cut into monies being spent therefore reducing the funds they have to play with.
So, until we demand our politicians realize that they should be working for the best public interest that is right for us, we will never eliminate the corruption that is exists.
Ron DeBiase
Treasure Island