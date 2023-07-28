I have lived in Dunedin for over three years now. The “Mayberry on the Water” feel and energy of this town drew me like a moth to light.
I started reading the Dunedin Beacon as soon as I discovered it, and delighted with the articles and news on community events, etc. I no longer can stomach your left of center opinions and articles. I am stunned that you do not have the pulse of this community in mind. Dunedin is conservative, which again drew me. The arch over Broadway honoring the military is a sign of patriotism and honor and my heart was overflowing when I first saw it.
You are little by little tarnishing the face of this town with your liberal takes on just about all your opinion pieces, right down to the editorial cartoon. The far-left leaning stance of the Tampa Bay Times also caused me to cancel a 20-plus-year subscription. You at one time would throw the conservatives a bone, but that no longer seems to be the case.
My dear father who was in the Korean War at the age of 16 is surely spinning in his grave!
I simply do not understand what is happening to this country. There seems to be no safe place at this point. I used to pick up at least three copies of the Beacon for neighbors, but they no longer want to be subjected to your nonsense.
I can only pray for this country to get back to its roots, where people loved and honored the USA. Our freedom is indeed God-given and is slowly eroding into something I do not recognize. I also pray for God to have mercy on this world and the evil that is infiltrating.
Pamela North
Dunedin