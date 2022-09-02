Thank you, Judith.
Hoping she is a reader of the newspaper.
Let me explain. My wife and I were out and about on Saturday morning, Aug. 20, when suddenly a sense of urgency overcame her.
I drove to the Publix store on West Bay. I led my wife to the restroom. My wife has dementia and takes longer than usual.
Several employees assisted me by going in and asking if she was OK. Her standard reply was yes.
After a much longer time a woman came out of that room and walked up to me. She asked if I was waiting for someone.
I relayed my situation to her. She then re-entered the restroom and a short time later came out with my wife.
What made this a remarkable incident was that when she had gone back in, she had to crawl under the partition to help my wife gather herself and unlock the door.
She found out my wife’s name was Judie and introduced herself as Judith. Wonderful people do exist.
Bill Towpik
Largo