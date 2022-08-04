Bookstore bliss
Re: Why do bookstores make me so happy? (July 28)
What a refreshing article. Congratulations, Stephen Buckley for “putting it” so competently. I can only imagine your first real experience with books was similar to mine: very young, at the local public library and absolutely thrilled that the array before you could be borrowed, and taken home, free of charge, but not of responsibility, to enjoy for 30 glorious, enlightening days. Somehow the simple things teach us the most endearing lessons.
Norma McCulliss
Dunedin
Electric vehicles or bust?
Despite the fact that inflation has hit an all-time high of 9.1%, not seen in decades, and the cost of gas and groceries are escalating by the day, we now are being “encouraged” to buy electric cars, cars with non-recyclable batteries, along with the purchase price being in the $60,000 range. The grids in both Texas and California are overwhelmed and its citizens have been asked to abbreviate the charging on their EV’s. The government believes that this sacrifice will free us of fossil fuel dependency, and yet battery operated vehicles also release emissions. What source of energy fuels the electric chargers? Yes, even chargers will have to have fossil fuel back up as do solar panels. We will ultimately become even more dependent on China and Korea for the metals that make the batteries for EVs. Fossil fuels bring prosperity to nations. The consumer has the “right to choose.” Our government should promote policy that benefits, not harms its citizens.
Pam McAloon
Palm Harbor