Re: Workers should give 110% to quiet quitting (Sept. 22)
Regarding the recent article encouraging workers to be quiet quitters, it seems to say this is a new and welcome trend. Quiet quitters are nothing new. Clock watchers and sluggards have and will be in the work force now and forever. They are not heroic. The only remarkable thing about them is how unremarkable they are.
Certainly employers and the workforce should each expect dignity and a safe work environment. The great thing about dissatisfaction with your job is you can go look for one more to your liking if you choose.
Perhaps the owner of the company you work for now was not a quiet quitter and actually did a little extra to get where they are today. The author of the article appears to suffer a bit of class envy. (Expensive shoes on the throat of labor). And yes, you should be glad you have a job. Try raising a family in a place where there are no jobs. Lastly, taking a swipe at President Reagan tells the reader where the author stands in more ways than one. I among others would love to see some Ronald Reagan in Washington right now.
Wesley Callahan
Palmetto