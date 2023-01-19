The permitting process in Dunedin is illogical, inefficient and inexcusable. The city can somehow afford $23 million for a fancy city hall but can’t hire the two to three inspectors it would take to create an environment where home improvement projects don’t take twice as long as they should? Maybe cut back to a shower stall for every two commissioners?
Speaking of shower stalls, mine should have been a simple three-day project. Instead it has turned into a wasteful nine-day marathon for no other reason than permitting. Four of those days included a weekend in which the inspector would not come on Friday (for policy reasons?) and then never showed up on the following Monday. For a drywall inspection! All with zero communication and expensive workers sitting around twiddling their thumbs.
The city’s reputation for this is now notorious. Contractors are taking notice and homeowners will pay dearly for it. Enjoy your showers, commissioners. I’m still waiting for mine.
Matt Zebell
Dunedin